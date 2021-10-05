Inside the England team’s WhatsApp group discussion, described as “like a family” by players.

As soon as Gareth Southgate was appointed as England manager, he set out to accomplish one thing: create a more relaxed environment for his players.

The FA made St George’s Park a joyful place to be during Euro 2020 last summer, with warm-ups in the water while floating on giant unicorns, an acoustic session by Ed Sheeran, and even Mr Whippy vans serving ice cream cones after training.

But the FA’s committed team has gone above and beyond to assist in bringing this group of England players closer together.

The players set up a WhatsApp group to boost their cohesiveness, according to The Times in August 2017, which manager Gareth Southgate instantly recognized as something that needed to be improved within the squad when he took over in 2016.

The FA apparently established up the message group to inform players of the national team’s schedules, but it has now evolved into a venue for players to discuss issues at their clubs.

Mason Mount has talked about how the group has brought the players together in public.

Following England’s 4-0 win against Kosovo in November 2019, Mount remarked, “We go back to our clubs and we’re all going to be playing against each other, but we have a WhatsApp group, so we’re always chatting to one other.” “It only goes to illustrate how close we are. It’s like being a part of a family. We are always in touch.

“You certainly see what everyone else is doing at their clubs in the Premier League. Because club games are such large events, things will become hot, but we’re a close group.”

On Saturday, England will face Andorra, and on Tuesday, they will face Hungary at Wembley, trying to increase their four-point lead at the top of Group I.

With only four games remaining in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, England will be seeking to build on their 4-0 triumphs over Hungary and Andorra, as well as their 1-1 draw with Poland in September.

The international squad have spent a month apart following those results last month, although that doesn’t mean they’ve been out of touch with one another.

Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham. “The summary has come to an end.”