Inside the cheapest Merseyside property with a hot tub on the market.

The Washington Newsday had a look inside the cheapest property in Merseyside with a hot tub on the market.

According to Zoopla, the three-bed detached house is on the market for £255,000, with the average house price in Merseyside in October 2021 being roughly £186,000.

The average property price in St Helens was £144,967 last year, which was significantly lower than the national average.

The mansion, which was formerly one of Merseyside’s most costly residences, is getting even bigger. Terraced properties sold for an average of £99,195, with detached properties like this fetching an average of £254,613.

The property is located just south of St Helens town centre, on the famed The Shires estate.

Overall. In the last year, property prices in St. Helens have risen by 6% on the previous year and by 17% on the 2018 peak of £124,062. The property also has a sauna in addition to the outdoor hot tub in the back garden.

In May, WalesOnline claimed that installing a hot tub to a home can boost its value by up to £67,000.

The sauna is located in the back of the garage area, in the yard.

The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first level, with the master bedroom having an en-suite bathroom.

A small basement bathroom is also available, located directly off the main hall.

The living room extends from the front of the house to the back, with French patio doors connecting to the garden and patio area.

On the decking area to the back of the home, there is also a large garden and pagoda.

Visit Rightmove here to see more photos and get more information.