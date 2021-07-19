Inside the canine day care of a Big Brother contestant, which is said to be the UK’s most opulent dog hotel.

At home, we treat our dogs like royalty; they’re our little furbabies, and we love to spoil them.

However, owners who want their spoiled pets to be treated like celebrities can check them into a luxurious dog hotel in Warrington.

According to The Mirror, No More Kennels, founded by former Big Brother star Rebeckah Vaughan of Liverpool, is one of the UK’s most opulent pet day care centers.

With a stay here, dogs get blueberry facials, breakfast in bed, and escorted around in their own private Porsche, yes, a Porsche, dogs get to live their greatest lives.

We’re envious of how they live like A-listers.

The 38-year-old reality personality founded the company in 2008 with the goal of providing a place for rescue dogs to come and be pampered with love.

“For me, it’s all about the rescued dogs and making them feel like celebrities for the day,” she said.

The Porsche was originally brought in to pamper the pups before their parents tied the knot.

But, other from the posh car, which includes a water fountain and ham canapes, what else can pet owners expect?

Rebeckah told TeamDogs that each of her four-legged visitors has their own TV, air conditioning, and central heating, as well as actual beds with comfortable bedding and a selection of gourmet goodies from their Yappetizers menu.

“On the morning of the wedding, the lucky doggo will attend the in-house spa at No More Kennels where they will have a nice wash and trim all ready for the big day, and they will smell all fresh after a spray of pawfume,” Rebeckah, who has four dogs, added.

“They will be dressed in their owner’s choice of bow tie or outfit and driven to the wedding site in the Pet Porsche.

“All day, the dog handler will work as dog handler, poop picker upper, and nanny for the dog.

“They’ll use food to get the dog’s attention for pictures and, if they’re ring carriers, to guide them down the aisle.

“They can return the puppy to No More Kennels after the wedding while their parents leave on their honeymoon.”

“The summary comes to an end.”