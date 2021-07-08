Inside the beer-soaked England celebrations, as Liverpool fans forget about the lockdown.

After Danny Makkelie blew the full-time whistle, it was shirts off, heads in hands, and never-ending choruses of it coming home.

The dream of football returning home was one step closer to becoming a reality, draped in flags and soaked in drunken fluids.

Thanks to an extra-time goal from Harry Kane, England has advanced to the final of Euro 2020 for the first time in 55 years.

Many of the managers in the hot seat at Wembley have tried and failed before. John Barnes, Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, and David Beckham have all failed to match Kane, Raheem Sterling, and Jordan Pickford’s achievement.

Pre-match, there was a sense of expectation, but they also had doubts following the humiliating 2-1 loss to Croatia at the World Cup.

When they saw Mikkel Damsgaard wheel away in celebration, it felt almost like deja vu.

The 21-year-old wrecked the party with a magnificent free-kick, but an own goal by Simon Kjaer restored parity.

After Kasper Schmeichel saved his original spot-kick, Kane slammed home the rebound to give the Three Lions the lead after 65 minutes.

Those who attended Camp and Furnace spent 120 minutes yelling at the top of their lungs and slamming benches and table legs to the ground in an attempt to motivate their team.

Fans are chanting Harry Maguire’s name around the stadium in a surprising turn of events, as they seek to the defensive mainstay for confidence while pinning their hopes on Kane, Sterling, and Jack Grealish.

The city was draped in red and white as cars passing by tooted their horns, whether it was contemporary, nostalgic, or a homage to Gareth Southgate’s team.

Those that ventured into Liverpool rushed out onto the streets of the city centre in good spirits with a cocktail of England songs after the final whistle.

After a year of lockdowns and uncertainty, Liverpool fans and others throughout the country will have a burning desire to witness an achievement not seen in more than half a century.