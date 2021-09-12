Inside some of Liverpool’s cheapest properties for sale.

There’s lots of variety on offer in Liverpool’s property market right now, from a five-bedroom detached home to a three-bedroom terrace house.

While some properties sell for millions of pounds, many others are put up for auction for a fraction of that.

Some of the residences in an upcoming Liverpool property auction will go under the hammer with a suggested price of £25,000.

For sale is a completely refurbished ‘immaculate’ bungalow with ‘unique’ characteristics.

Taylor James Auctions will hold a home sale across Merseyside on Tuesday, September 14.

Bidding on mid terrace fixer uppers, fully furnished semis, and apartments will begin at 8 a.m. in an online auction that will begin at 8 a.m.

A three-bedroom mid-terrace house in Anfield is one of the cheapest properties advertised in the upcoming auctions.

Lot 1 is located on Newcombe Street, off Breck Road, and has a suggested price of £25,000.

The property appears to be in need of some renovation, but it has potential.

On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms as well as a kitchen/diner. Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located on the second floor.

It also features a back yard and a basement that can be restored in conjunction with the rest of the house.

Another property for sale in Walton is a five-bedroom detached house.

The historic house is located on Grey Road, just off Rice Lane, and is accessible to public transportation and local stores.

The property is less expensive than the usual five-bedroom house in the area, with a suggested price of £50,000.

The house needs substantial renovations throughout, but it has the ‘potential’ to be a family home or a flat for people interested in renting it.

The property, while in need of refurbishment, has many original period characteristics that might be preserved.

“A big five bedroom detached period house with numerous original features,” according to the description.

“In need of updating everywhere, with the possibility to be converted into a family home, apartments, or an HMO.”

The apartment is stretched across three storeys, with a large central staircase and corridor, according to photos taken inside. A front garden with two mature trees is available. “The summary has come to an end.”