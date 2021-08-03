Inside Service, A Former School Bus Aide Admits To Sexually Abusing A Child

A 68-year-old former school bus aide from Montgomery County, New York, pleaded guilty in the case Monday after being arrested in June on charges of sexually assaulting a kid on a Fort Plain service.

According to local newspaper The Daily Gazette, Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond, Thomas Yager, of Fort Plain, pled guilty in Montgomery County Court to one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Diamond said Yager, who worked on a school bus that carried pupils to out-of-district placements, acknowledged to sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. Officials say he was detained in Montgomery County in June after being charged in Gloversville, Fulton County.

According to The Daily Gazette, the Montgomery County charge came after Yager was charged with first-degree sexual abuse by the Gloversville Police Department in connection with charges made aboard a Fort Plain school bus.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on May 23 after receiving a sexual abuse report from the school system’s superintendent’s office, alleging that a bus aide employed by the district had sexually abused children under the age of 11 while riding the bus.

According to officials, the identical type of complaint had been made to Gloversville police, which resulted in the charge.

Following the accusations, investigators from both departments studied school bus surveillance video and interviewed students, school personnel, and Yager himself, according to officials.

Yager’s arrest was based on video surveillance and interview results, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials.

“For their tireless efforts in gathering evidence that resulted to Mr. Yager’s plea,” Diamond praised both police agencies, as well as the New York State Police.

Yager is set to be sentenced in September, with a possible term of up to seven years in state prison and up to ten years of post-release supervision.

According to the Daily Gazette, the status of Yager’s Fulton County case could not be determined as of late.