Inside Sefton Council’s luxury home developer, which has been described as “revolutionary,” “creative,” and “controversial.”

Sefton Council plans to build over 500 new homes over the next few years, but while some will be council-built, the vast majority will not be “council houses.”

The council’s new firm Sandway Homes is building the ambitious series of developments, which are being developed on five distinct sites around Sefton. Sandway Homes is one of numerous council-owned housing developers established up across the UK in recent years.

Sandway has 78 homes under construction in Crossens and Ainsdale, and another 70 in Netherton are set to obtain planning clearance next week, including the borough’s first new council homes in decades.

On top of that, on Thursday (June 24), Sefton Council’s cabinet authorized the sale of three more plots to Sandway, which will deliver another 347 dwellings.

The ECHO has taken a deeper look at Sefton’s role in a council-built housing revolution, with the first Sandway dwellings slated to be completed this year and additional construction work set to begin soon.

What is the significance of Sandway?

Sandway Homes was founded in 2018 with two main goals in mind.

One is to offer more housing for the borough, as the country as a whole is still experiencing a housing shortage.

Sandway should be able to develop difficult sites that are less appealing to the private sector by accepting a lower profit margin than commercial developers.

Many of its existing and prospective developments are on brownfield lands that have been abandoned for more than a decade.

These include the former St John Stone RC Primary School in Ainsdale, which closed in 2006 and is now being demolished to make way for 48 new homes, and the former Z Blocks in Netherton, which were demolished in 2007 and have been vacant since, but are set to receive planning permission for 70 new homes next week.

However, the second goal is more contentious for some. Sandway is projected to make a profit for Sefton Council by selling the majority of its properties at market rates rather than as affordable housing or as council housing.

So far, it has failed to achieve this goal. According to Sandway’s most current accounts, The summary comes to a close.