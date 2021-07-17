Inside Liverpool’s new Covid hangout, where some locals are still counting down the days until “Freedom Day.”

Coronavirus case rates vary across Merseyside, with certain boroughs having a higher rate than others.

Certain “hot areas” have been identified as having more than 800 cases per 100,000 individuals, far exceeding the national and regional average.

Norris Green East has the highest case rate in Liverpool, with 846.5 per 100,000.

People have been advised not to exercise after receiving a Pfizer injection due to an uncommon side effect.

Apart from Liverpool, coronavirus cases have been reported in every area of the Liverpool city region.

Despite the fact that rates are high all over, Norris Green has particularly alarming rates.

Fazakerley and Croxteth Park, two nearby boroughs, had rates of 460 and 426 per 100,000, respectively.

Despite this, citizens are split on whether or not restrictions should be relaxed on July 19th, which is known as “Freedom Day.”

This week, The Washington Newsday went to Norris Green to talk to residents about whether they think eliminating limitations is a good thing or a negative thing.

Many locals couldn’t contain their joy, and when our reporter saw a woman strolling down the street counting up to three on her fingers, she exclaimed, “I’m so happy about liberation day and I can’t wait.”

“I don’t know if you saw me, but I went like that then with my fingers, I was counting three days until I can dump this,” she continued, holding up her mask. So, yeah, I’m quite pumped.”

“I am looking forward to restrictions being abolished, and I believe now is a wonderful moment to do so,” another woman added.

Others were concerned for their own safety as well as the health of their friends and family members.

“It’s too soon to do it, I’m still nervous,” one woman stated. I believe you should be permitted to keep your mask on because it hasn’t disappeared. It’s still a little frightening.”

Some people are still undecided about whether it’s the right time to lift limitations.

“I think people still need to be cautious, especially with it being early doors,” a man told The Washington Newsday.

“I believe it is on its way,” says the narrator.

