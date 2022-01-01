Inside Liverpool’s craft beer business, there’s small batch brewing and new ideas.

Dom Hope-Smith met his business partner at a charity carnival, and it was there that he first explored converting his home brew into a professional venture.

According to The Washington Newsday, the director of Carnival Brewing Company’s wife was tired of his home brew kit taking up space in their kitchen and was looking for a place to continue what was only a pastime for him at the time.

Dom, 42, says he was lamenting about not being able to brew at home when his future business partner offered that he come over and brew beer in his vacant garage.

Photos of students were provided by a teacher to her paedophile lover.

Dom’s product quickly improved after he purchased a larger brewing kit.