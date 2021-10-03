Inside Elliot Lawless car park, disturbing photos show ‘hard hat’ conditions.

Photographs have surfaced showing frightening circumstances within a city center parking owned by Elliot Lawless, a property developer.

In recent weeks, two city center residents have handed in photos of the Beetham Plaza underground carpark, which depict deplorable conditions.

Water dripping down the walls, puddles of water on the floor, and metallic objects dangling dangerously low are all depicted in some of the photos.

“It’s like a disaster zone down there,” a Liverpool guy who sent in some of the photos told The Washington Newsday.

“The rusty steel plate hanging from the ceiling is one of many that have been installed to keep concrete and plaster from falling down.

“If you’re down there, you should definitely wear a hard hat.”

The Elliot Group said it would commence restoration work in the car park once the recladding work on the Beetham Plaza building was completed, according to a spokesman.

“We have a planned preventive maintenance program in place for the company’s Beetham Plaza estate, of which the underground car park is a key component,” the spokesman said.

“After making a significant investment in the car park’s security and payment technology, our program will soon move on to the car park’s wider fabric, but not before we finish some important above-ground improvements.

“Work on a thorough re-cladding of the apartment building to make it in compliance with new laws, post-Grenfell, will begin in two weeks. This will take twelve months, following which we will commence a separate program of work on the parking lot to bring it up to our expectations. The building’s cladding must come first, both for technical and operational reasons and for our tenants’ peace of mind.”

On July 1, 2019, Elliot Lawless, the owner of the Elliot Group, signed a lease for the land that required him to pay the council £95,000 per year in rent for the rights to about 110 parking places in the underground car park.

