Inside Chloe Burrows’ Liverpool student house for Love Island 2021

Three new competitors entered the villa this week, making it a dramatic week on Love Island.

The new Islanders have given the show a whole new level of intensity, with Thursday’s episode being extended by 20 minutes to incorporate all of the exciting events.

However, it turns out that one of the current Love Island 2021 competitors has a special connection to Liverpool.

Chloe Burrows, a Bicester native, relocated to Liverpool to pursue a marketing degree at the University of Liverpool.

The 25-year-stint old’s at Redbrick University was a success, as she revealed that she finished in 2018 with a First Class degree.

In addition, while studying in the city, the reality TV star released a photo of her student home on Instagram.

Instagram

Since landing at the villa, the University of Liverpool alumnus has had bad luck with love.

Despite being in a ‘friendship pair’ with Hugo Hammond, she revealed to new girl Lucinda Strafford this week that she is in a pickle since she has her heart set on Toby Aromolaran, who is already married to Kaz Kamwi.

“Toby is my type,” she explained. On paper, he’s my type, but I adore Kaz.”