Inside an NYPD cell, a man dies of a fentanyl overdose; cops are said to have been clueless for two hours.

Last week, a 52-year-old man was held in an NYPD cell after a domestic dispute incident and died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Only two hours later, cops apparently discovered his body.

The event occurred on August 25 at the Mott Haven stationhouse of the 40th Precinct, according to the New York Daily News.

Malik Rahman, of the Bronx, was arrested on Aug. 23 after an altercation with his girlfriend. He was taken to the precinct stationhouse and detained alongside three other people who had been arrested for unrelated offenses.

Despite being searched twice, once at the stationhouse’s main desk and again outside the holding cells, one of the detainees managed to slip in fentanyl, according to the story, which cited anonymous sources.

The potent synthetic opiate gave all four men high, but Rahman overdosed and went into convulsions.

However, because no officer was checking the cells, his body was only discovered two hours later. He was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. According to the investigation, three additional detainees felt unwell after using the medicine.

Despite the fact that they were sent to Lincoln Hospital right away, physicians proclaimed Rahman dead when they arrived.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner. Despite the fact that NYPD authorities confirmed Rahman’s death, they apparently did not provide any other details.

According to the NYPD Patrol Guide, the desk officer, generally a sergeant, is responsible for assigning an officer to watch the holding cells. The desk officer is also in charge of detainees, and must guarantee that those in the cells are always guarded by uniformed officers.

Rahman was a former homeless man who lived in a Bronx shelter. During a fight, his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the lobby of the building.

“It was a serious back wound. We believed the cops were taking him to the hospital when they took him out,” a friend of Rahman told The New York Daily News. “He was a kind guy who had a family and a grown son. He had issues, yet he was able to function.”