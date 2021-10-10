Inside an abandoned synagogue that used to be the heart of the Jewish community.

The magnificent inside of one of Liverpool’s most historic listed buildings has been exposed by an urban explorer.

Near Sefton Park, Greenbank Synagogue was once the heart of the city’s thriving Jewish community.

After being shuttered since 2008, the building was first opened in 1937, and the photographs indicate that much of the gorgeous inside has survived.

"I was greeted by the prestigious, mostly intact, grand hall style space with plastic over the seating areas to preserve them after getting entrance via an open second storey window.

“I was quite surprised that had kept the majority of its features, despite a small amount of vandalism at some point.”

“As I navigated my way to the entryway, I was taken aback by the huge spiral staircase that led to the main hall’s upper part balcony. Overlooking the entire chamber, I sat and pondered for a moment how such a magnificent and ancient structure could have been allowed to fall into such a state of disrepair, and now sits vacant and abandoned yet it was once home to many of Liverpool’s Jewish population.

“When I returned downstairs, I noticed an owl teddy on the podium, which I found amusing, but overall, this was an incredible adventure and one of the greatest I’ve done in Liverpool, one that is rarely fully documented and even more difficult to acquire access to.

“It’s a terrible thing to see such a historic structure let to waste with no prospects for redevelopment.”

Emergency maintenance has been done on the building over the years to keep it in a minimal level of acceptable condition, but no appropriate occupant has been identified since it closed.

In 2019, a fellow urban explorer who had gotten entry to the site fell through the old roof of the structure.

Built in 1936, the synagogue was utilized by the congregation until 2007. Despite being shuttered, the structure received a grade of II*. “The summary has come to an end.”