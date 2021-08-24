Inside a West Virginia home, a married couple and their child were discovered dead; the baby was critically injured.

A married couple and their child were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in the Mink Shoals area of West Virginia on Monday, in what seemed to be a double murder-suicide.

According to WCHS, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered another infant, an 18-month-old, with gunshot fragment injuries. The infant was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be revealed by police.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, reporting bodies at a property on Elkdale Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene to find all three victims dead from gunshot wounds. The dead child was in grade school at the time of his death. Humphreys informed reporters that the youngest child could have been hiding behind her mother’s body.

He went on to say that the placement of the weapon revealed indicated that the man was the shooter. He stressed, though, that this could change depending on the outcome of the probe.

“This appears to be a double-murder suicide, and that’s how it’s now being investigated,” he said.

The family hadn’t been heard from in several days, possibly as long as Friday, according to Humphreys. According to him, there is currently no timeframe for how events unfolded.

Humphreys, on the other hand, said officers were familiar with the area because they had received seven 911 calls there in the previous year. “There is a background. For that reason, deputies were familiar with the area,” Humphreys explained.

“There were some disturbances, some complaints,” he said, adding that there had been reports of guns fired.

Despite the fact that the man was detained in February for domestic abuse, the charges were dropped in June after the victim failed to appear for the hearing, according to the officer. Officers were summoned to the home by the lady, who said her husband was “putting his finger in her face and then tackled her to the ground and began to pull her hair,” according to the criminal complaint.

Meanwhile, the incident has stunned the surrounding community. Ruby, who lives nearby, told MetroNews that she went out to run errands on Monday morning and couldn’t believe the police presence when she returned in the afternoon. She expressed her disbelief by saying, “I felt unbelief, unbelief.” “It’s lovely here. It’s peaceful. “No one bothers anyone,” she continued.