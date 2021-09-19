Inside a small ‘castle’ house for sale that goes back to the 1800s.

In Merseyside, a miniature ‘castle’ has been placed for sale.

The five-bedroom semi-detached house, located on York Road in Birkdale, was built in the 1800s.

The property was erected in 1857 as part of the Weld-Blundell family’s Birkdale Park residential complex.

For sale is a townhouse in one of Liverpool’s most desirable areas.

According to reports, due to laws in existence at the time, only private ‘castles in the sand’ could be built in the area for the wealthy to reside in.

As a result, the York Road property features ‘beautiful’ architecture, which includes a turret.

The home, which is on the market for £550,000, has two lounge areas, a ‘generous’ garden, and a bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room.

According to Rightmove, current average house prices in Birkdale are roughly £50,000 higher than the overall average for the larger Southport region.

The majority of houses sold in Birkdale in the last year were semi-detached homes, with an average price of £228,232.

Flats sold for an average of £173,208, with detached houses fetching £528,885 on average.

Similar properties in the area of this York Road property are for sale at varied prices.

On Liverpool Road, less than a mile away, another five-bedroom semi is on the market for £525,000, while a detached home is on the market for £440,000.

A detached five-bedroom property on Selworthy Road is on the market for £1,400,000.

The ground level is comprised of a wide entrance hall, bathroom, lounge, dining room, and kitchen, according to images and the floor plan.

The 23-foot lounge is decorated with a blend of modern and attractive original characteristics.

It contains a central fireplace and wide bay windows with shutters, as well as two ‘beautiful’ stained glass windows.

Period characteristics such as original wood flooring and bell-pushes may be seen throughout the house.

Modern fitted appliances complete the open plan kitchen and diner, which leads out to the yard.

There are five double bedrooms on the first floor, one with a private en-suite and dressing room, and a family bathroom.

The turret provides a window seat in one of the rooms.

There is ample room outside for many automobiles on a drive. “The summary has come to an end.”