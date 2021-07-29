Inside a popular park in Atlanta, a woman and her pet dog were fatally stabbed.

A woman and her dog were brutally murdered while out walking in a prominent Atlanta park, shocking the community and leading the neighborhood watch group to increase patrols inside the park.

At before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Katherine Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were found stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park at 10th Street in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

Janness, who lived near the park, had informed her wife that she was going for a stroll with their dog. When Janness did not return home, the wife allegedly pinged her phone, according to the detectives. She then proceeded to the park and discovered the victims at the entrance, which had been stabbed many times, according to WSB-TV.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told the site, “It’s a horrible scene.”

The photo of the murdered woman was released by the police on Wednesday, along with a $10,000 prize for information on the crime.

In a Facebook post, the Midtown Neighbors’ Association said, “This crime was violent and has all of us frightened.”

Police are still trying to figure out why Janness was singled out and why she was killed.

To find Janness, investigators are analyzing CCTV cameras and trying to retrace his steps.

Park visitors have been shaken by the violent stabbing.

“I see folks who are joyful and smiling strolling around. A parkgoer told WSB-TV, “I don’t expect to hear someone is dead here.”

The Midtown Neighborhood Alliance said it would deploy extra patrols inside the park as a security measure after the early morning incident, according to the publication.

Others told WSB-TV that they’ve noticed an increase in violent crime in the region and are taking measures.

“I don’t walk very late at night or very early in the morning. Rebecca, a parkgoer, told the publication, “I try to wait till there are other people about.”

In a statement on Facebook, the park’s staff wrote, “The Piedmont Park Conservancy is extremely sorry, and our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones.”

According to the Associated Press, several mourners put flowers and dog treats near the park entrance where the dead were discovered.

Anyone with information on the crime should call 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Atlanta Homicide Division at 404-546-4236, according to police.