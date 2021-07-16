Inside a motel room, a child was discovered sitting on a marijuana-strewn bed; the mother was arrested.

Police in Pennsylvania detained a 41-year-old woman after seeing her kid sitting on a marijuana-strewn bed in a motel room.

The officers were lead to the room by another child who was found wandering the halls of the motel Tuesday, according to the Times Leader.

Both children were said to be the woman’s.

Katherine Wiegopolski, of Mark Drive in Hanover Township, was charged Thursday with two charges of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of tampering with evidence, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

The children’s ages were not specified in the records, but they were both under the age of six.

Following complaints that a kid was spotted wandering the halls without adult supervision, police responded at the Motel 6 on Schechter Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. When the motel clerk checked in an hour prior, she told officers that the child was with Wiegopolski.

Officers had to knock on Wiegopolski’s door many times before he answered. Inside the room, there was a distinct whiff of marijuana. The woman’s youngster was seated on the marijuana-strewn bed, and a ripped open sandwich bag was discovered nearby. The kid looked to have opened the bag himself, according to officers.

Wiegopolski said the marijuana belonged to her older son and attempted to clean it right away, despite officers’ requests that she not tamper with the evidence.

Wielgopolski appeared to be under the influence of Xanax. She then started shouting, causing other motel guests to emerge from their rooms to see what was going on.

She was apprehended by cops and taken to the township police station’s detention cell. She threatened a cop at the time, stating, “Wait until I see you in the street.” According to court papers, “I’ll put a bullet in your (expletive) head.”

Wiegopolski, according to police, has a concealed weapon permit. She is currently being held at the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

