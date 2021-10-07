Inside a motel, a 1-year-old baby was discovered alive alongside three adults who had died of an apparent drug overdose.

On Tuesday, a 1-year-old baby was discovered alive among three dead bodies inside a motel in North Carolina.

The three individuals died of an apparent drug overdose, according to authorities. According to BNO News, the event occurred inside a motel room on East Cumberland Street. The bodies of a man and two women were discovered, but their names have yet to be established.

Margie Godwin, the owner of the motel, said one of the women who had lived there for the past five years had been a perfect renter who had never caused any problems.

According to WRAL News, “her sister called me and asked me to go down there and check on her.” “We went in and discovered her dead at that point. They had all died.” The 1-year-old infant was taken to a local hospital and treated, according to the police, who added that the baby was well.

“[Police] apprehended the child… They retrieved the infant and transported her to the hospital. That child was unsteady, really shaky “Dunn police spent hours in the room investigating the incident, Godwin remembered.

To identify the cause of death, authorities are awaiting test findings, including a toxicology test. The baby’s relationship with the three adults is yet unknown.

