Inside a home filled with natural gas, a woman was discovered dead and a guy was found disoriented.

The “suspicious” death of a lady inside a house filled with natural gas has prompted San Diego police to launch an investigation. In the garage of the house in California, officers discovered a “disoriented older male.”

A neighbor phoned police to the house on the 3600 block of Mount Abbey Avenue in Claremont Mesa West Monday night for a welfare check, according to 10 News.

They discovered the man, who was disoriented, inside the garage when they arrived. “The garage was full with exhaust fumes because the vehicle inside was running. There was also a strong stench of natural gas in the house “San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said KUSI.

The officers who went to the house discovered the woman who had died inside. “It is unknown when or how the female died,” the department noted, “but she had been deceased for some time.”

It’s unknown how the woman died, according to Brown. Investigators are gathering evidence and looking for witnesses right now.

The victim was brought to the hospital right away. In addition to him, three other officers had to be hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning. While the police were released in good health, Brown said the 84-year-old man was held for further care.

The individual was identified as a resident of the residence by the officers, who did not reveal his identify. Brown added that the woman “is believed to be a resident of the residence.” Other aspects of their relationship have yet to be revealed to the public.

Call the police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 if you have any information.

