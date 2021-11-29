Inside a California home, a woman and four children were found shot to death.

Five individuals, including a baby, were slain and found with gunshot wounds in Lancaster, Los Angeles.

The sheriff’s department of Los Angeles County has initiated an investigation into the deaths of four children and a woman yesterday.

On Sunday night, about 10:30 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane.

According to ABC 7’s Rachel Brown, who was on the scene, police are interviewing a guy they suspect is the father of several of the victims.

Police also received a call reporting that someone had stopped breathing and arrived at Garnet Lane to investigate.

The cops discovered each person with a bullet wound to the upper torso.

Detectives were still on the scene early Monday morning, despite the fact that all of the children were under the age of twelve.

According to reports, the individual who was being questioned by police turned himself in at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Whether or not this man is a suspect is still unknown.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.