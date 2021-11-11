Inside a Birkenhead bar, a man was assaulted by a group.

In the early hours of Sunday, a group attacked a man in the foyer of a Wirral bar.

On October 31, about 4.30 a.m., the victim was assaulted in the Platinum Bar on Conway Street in Birkenhead.

Lewis O’Driscoll, 22, of Brassey Close, Chester, and Thomas Ambrose, 27, of Manor Road, Liscard, were later detained and charged with assault under section 18 of the Criminal Justice Act.

On November 4, both men appeared in Liverpool Crown Court and were remanded in jail.

Merseyside Police have announced “good results” across Wirral, as well as the dismantling of a cannabis plantation following the arrests of a man, 25, and a woman, 26, from Birkenhead.

On Wednesday, November 10 at around 8.30 a.m., police discovered a cannabis farm with 200 plants on Wycliffe Street in Rock Ferry.

The man and lady were taken to a Merseyside police station and placed in jail after being questioned by officers.

Officers on proactive patrol in Birkenhead discovered a huge quantity of drugs being stored and distributed at a premises earlier this week.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, November 8, a search warrant was executed at the premises, and a number of white tablets presumed to be Class A drugs were discovered secreted on one of the individuals inside.

In the property’s garden, 20 wraps of drugs suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine were discovered.

Cash, scales, an encrypted phone, and a £12,000 watch were also discovered by officers.

Five males from Liverpool, aged 22 to 35, were arrested at the house on suspicion of narcotics offenses.

They were transported to a Merseyside police station and questioned by detectives before being released under investigation.

“These positive results across the Wirral ensure that those living, working, and visiting our city are protected,” said Inspector Michael McEvoy.

“We will continue to listen to your concerns and take action in response to any information provided to us.”

“This activity aids in the disruption of organized crime, the gathering of intelligence, and the removal of any dangerous substances from our streets.”

