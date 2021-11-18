‘Insensitive’ note written at sand dunes monument.

An enraged dog walker discovered a “insensitive” letter at a monument.

Sefton Council posted a “insensitive” note on the memorial, which was placed on a seat in Hillside between Royal Birkdale Golf Course and Hillside Golf Course.

The monument, which includes plants and a plaque, has been highlighted by the council, and the owner has been given until December 10 to remove the objects or the council will remove them.

According to the notice: “While we all share the pain that comes with someone’s death, we are unable to allow memorials to be perpetuated in nature reserves with signage, offerings, and additional flowers / baskets.

“This is incompatible with the location since it can be harmful to protected areas and wildlife, as well as affecting the enjoyment of other visitors.

“Of course, our hearts go out to those of you who have lost loved ones, and we apologize if this offends you; we promise you that no offense is intended.

“We feel that having formal memorial venues based on cemeteries and crematoria is a lot more viable, sustainable, and appropriate path ahead for these types of memorial gestures.

“We’re publishing this notice to let you know that the memorial contributions will be removed from this area by Friday, December 10th, 2021.

“If you choose to remove them before this date, you are free to do so.

“Please accept my sincere gratitude for your patience.

In a tweet to the council, Dominic Gillies, who walks his dog past the bench and memorial every day, termed it “insensitive.”

His message was as follows: “Hello @seftoncouncil, I was astonished to see such an inconsiderate warning on my daily dog walk in the afternoon. Is this a joke, please? None of this is relevant in this case. This bench and Mary’s memorial do no harm to the environment or wildlife, and simply enhance the visiting experience. Will you think about it?” “I go past it with my dog every morning,” the 51-year-old sales manager told The Washington Newsday. “It has nothing to do with me; I don’t know the person whose memorial it is.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”