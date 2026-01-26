Inquiry into 2020 Train Derailment Begins at Aberdeen Court

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a devastating train derailment that killed three people in Aberdeenshire will commence on Monday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. The inquiry centers on the crash that occurred on August 12, 2020, near Carmont, close to Stonehaven. The tragic incident claimed the lives of train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, while six others sustained injuries. The derailment happened on the 6:38 AM Aberdeen to Glasgow service, which was en route to Dundee when it left the tracks during heavy rainfall.

Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Rail Safety

The investigation comes after Network Rail was fined £6.7 million in 2023 for health and safety failings related to the incident. The company admitted to errors that contributed to the disaster, which occurred during torrential rain. Debbie Carroll, from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, confirmed that the FAI would examine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and provide insight into measures that could prevent similar accidents in the future. The families of the victims, alongside their legal representatives, will be kept updated as the inquiry progresses.

The hearings are scheduled to run until February 13, 2026, with a final week of hearings slated for February 23. Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has emphasized the importance of holding those responsible for the incident accountable. Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay expressed his deep sympathy for the families affected, acknowledging the emotional toll of the day’s proceedings.

Lindsay also underscored the need for a major shift in rail safety following the Carmont disaster. He pointed out that, had the train been busier, the death toll could have been much higher. He stressed that the crash should serve as a wake-up call for improving the crashworthiness of trains and infrastructure, especially in light of climate change and previous warnings about the vulnerability of the track and trains to extreme weather conditions.

In closing, Lindsay expressed hope that the inquiry would uncover all the facts and lead to improvements in rail safety, ensuring no other families endure the same heartbreak as those of McCullough, Dinnie, and Stuchbury.