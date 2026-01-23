Inquiry Finds NHS Health Board Failing to Implement Meaningful Changes After Infection Scandal

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry has raised concerns about NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s (NHSGGC) lack of substantial change following a series of infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), with senior counsel Fred Mackintosh KC noting that “precious little” indicates the health board has taken effective steps to address the crisis. The inquiry, which began in 2020, followed the deaths of several patients, including 10-year-old Milly Main, whose tragic passing in 2017 highlighted deep flaws in the hospital’s infrastructure.

During the final day of hearings, Mackintosh emphasized the need for clear evidence that NHSGGC had learned from past mistakes and had implemented substantial changes. Despite the board’s apology and admission of failures, including an acknowledgment of a likely link between infections and the hospital’s water system, the inquiry’s senior counsel criticized the health board’s delayed recognition of these issues. “There is precious little to suggest the board has really changed,” Mackintosh said, highlighting a continued failure to truly address the cultural and operational shortcomings identified by the inquiry.

Delayed Acceptance of Key Issues

The inquiry has focused on the design and construction of the QEUH and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which share a campus. Over the course of the hearings, which involved 186 witnesses, a pattern of negligence emerged, particularly regarding the hospital’s water and ventilation systems. Mackintosh described the board’s earlier denials of any safety issues as a “wilful blindness,” with managers failing to properly question the hospital’s design and functionality despite mounting evidence of risk to patient safety.

NHSGGC’s recent statement, released following the inquiry’s closing arguments, acknowledged a “causal connection” between the hospital’s environment and the infections suffered by patients. The board also issued an apology to those affected, admitting that the treatment of whistleblowers had been inadequate. However, Mackintosh urged the board not to wait for Lord Brodie’s final report before taking action, suggesting that members of the management team should undergo retraining to address ongoing concerns about governance and oversight.

The inquiry’s findings also painted a troubling picture of the hospital’s management and oversight. Although NHSGGC has claimed to have taken “comprehensive steps” to improve the hospital’s safety since the infection incidents, the board’s admission of only recent changes raised doubts about the sincerity and thoroughness of those reforms.

Families who were impacted by the hospital’s failures have been vocal in their condemnation, with one group describing the hospital environment as “defective,” claiming that the building’s ventilation and water systems contributed to the deaths and severe health consequences of their loved ones. Their statement echoed a call for politicians to intervene, emphasizing that the hospital remains unsafe and urging further scrutiny of NHSGGC’s ongoing operations.

As the inquiry wraps up, Lord Brodie, who will deliver the final report, expressed gratitude for the extensive testimony and evidence presented. However, with unresolved questions about the full scope of accountability, much work remains to be done before a conclusion can be reached regarding the full extent of the health board’s failings and the future of patient safety at the QEUH and RHC.