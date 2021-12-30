Inquest into the bombing of three women in Liverpool, spectacular car collision footage, and a stolen designer coat

An inquest heard that Emad Al Swealmeen, the bomber at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, died as a result of the explosion and fire produced by the improvised device he built with “murderous intent.”

Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his homemade device detonated in a Delta cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, not far from a large church service at Liverpool Cathedral.

David Perry, the driver, was unharmed in the incident, which was seen on hospital security cameras.

At Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court today, senior coroner Andre Rebello concluded a brief inquest into the death of Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen.

Last night, dramatic video footage captured the aftermath of a car slamming into railings in Walton.

Witnesses said the motorist “bailed” from the scene of the accident, which left wreckage strewn over the road.

He was later discovered unconscious and transported to the hospital.

On Wednesday, just before midnight, emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

A band of thugs stomped on the head of a teenage boy, forcing him to remove and hand over his fancy Canada Goose coat.

On Boxing Day, the 15-year-old was with three companions when attackers approached them in Williamson Square.

After the attack, Phil Evenson, the father of the youngster whose head was stamped on, told The Washington Newsday that his son “doesn’t want to go back to Liverpool.”

“He doesn’t want to go back to Liverpool, and I won’t let him,” the 33-year-old from New Ferry stated.