INNSiDE, a new Liverpool hotel with a panoramic sky bar, is set to debut this month.

INNSiDE Liverpool, a new city center hotel, has announced that it will open its doors this month.

Before the pandemic, construction on the hotel, which has a sky bar with panoramic views, began.

It was built in the former Liverpool The Washington Newsday building on Old Hall Street, with The Washington Newsday currently housed in St Paul’s Square across the road.

Meli” Hotels International produces INNSiDE hotels, which may be located all around the world.

After Manchester, Liverpool is only the second city in the UK to have an INNSiDE hotel. The new 17-story hotel in Liverpool has 207 rooms, including 25 studio rooms, 26 townhouse apartments, and an exclusive Condo suite.

There’s also a 260-person event area, six well equipped meeting rooms, and a 24-hour fitness center on the premises.

The structure will house the city’s second Gino D’Acampo restaurant, as well as a 360 Skybar with panoramic views of Liverpool.

The Skybar is tipped to become one of the city’s most popular hangouts, with views from the 17th floor, resident DJs spinning all day and night, and an extensive menu with premium wines, cocktails, and distinctive cuisine.

As part of INNSiDE’s “Stay Curious” initiative, the hotel also announced new relationships with local creatives and entrepreneurs in Liverpool. A Slower Space, a local business, will collaborate with the hotel as it expands from its Penny Lane location. The hotel’s entrance will be transformed into a green oasis, replete with an outstanding floral theme, as part of the cooperation.

Mike and Michelle, who developed A Slower Space, will be bringing fresh bespoke floral arrangements, plants, presents, and homeware to the event, all of which will be available for purchase onsite. “INNSiDE by Melia share our commitment to sustainability and supporting local businesses, so it’s nice to work with them,” the store wrote online about the collaboration.

Dot-art, a local art gallery, has teamed up with INNSiDE Liverpool to present local artist collections across the hotel's premier suites and public spaces. Artists such as David Gilligan have contributed to this exhibition.