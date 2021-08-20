Inmates in a Texas jail were given COVID vaccines after months of waiting.

COVID-19 vaccines were made available to inmates in Williamson County, Texas, roughly seven months after they were made available to those over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions.

The immunizations were originally administered on July 26th, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Kathleen Pokluda of local NBC affiliate KXAN-TV. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s prisons division is led by Pokluda.

According to Pokluda, the jail administration delayed because it only wanted to deliver the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She went on to say that getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was more difficult than getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“From February until we saw this rise, we had it out of the jail. It wasn’t an issue because we didn’t have COVID,” Pokluda told KXAN. “We had talked about it, but we had determined that the J&J was what we wanted.”

By the end of July, 29 detainees and 14 staff members at the Williamson County jail had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Pokluda. Throughout the outbreak, six persons have been admitted to hospitals.

Since March 2020, over 9,000 convicts have entered the Williamson County jail, with many being freed before COVID-19 immunizations were available, according to KXAN.

According to the TV station, different COVID-related procedures are used by county jails in Central Texas with new convicts. If someone in the Williamson County jail exhibits COVID symptoms and refuses to be tested, they must be quarantined.

“We weren’t doing temperatures when the [COVID] outbreak began, but we’re back to checking them every day again. Pokluda told KXAN that they do it twice a day. “We’ve caught folks this way because it’s possible that’s all they have.”

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued its newest report on COVID-19 cases at county jails around the state during the pandemic on June 13. According to the committee, 86 detainees tested positive for the disease, with 24 dying as a result.

The commission also stated that 3,736 detainees in all county jails were being isolated because they did not have COVID.

The commission did not respond to a request for comment from This website about why it ceased tracking COVID-19 cases in jails in July and August.

According to KXAN, Melinda Long, the mother of a Williamson County jail inmate, her son received a. This is a condensed version of the information.