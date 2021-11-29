Inmate whose execution was postponed due to a vein issue dies of cancer four years later.

According to the Associated Press, a prisoner in Alabama whose execution was postponed moments before it was set to commence died of cancer.

Doyle Lee Hamm died of lymphatic cancer and died of natural causes. In 1987, Hamm was found guilty of the murder of hotel clerk Patrick Cunningham. After two accomplices testified against him in return for reduced terms, he confessed to authorities. He was later found guilty and sentenced to death.

However, his execution went haywire in February 2018, when staff employees punctured his legs and crotch for two and a half hours in an attempt to discover a vein appropriate for the injection. Hamm had enlarged lymph nodes, according to his longtime lawyer, Bernard Harcourt, and any attempt to pierce them may be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

“He was quite fragile after the operation and cancer treatments in 2017,” Harcourt explained, “when the state decided they needed to execute him rather than let him die of cancer.”

His execution was postponed because they were unable to puncture him successfully. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, he and the state negotiated an agreement not to carry out a second execution.

“Doyle will be remembered for his generous and forgiving personality, as well as his capacity to remain positive in the face of adversity,” Harcourt stated. “His friends and family will mourn his passing.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because of his capital conviction, he stayed on death row at Holman Prison.

According to Harcourt, the Holman warden called Hamm’s brother on Sunday morning to inform him of the prisoner’s death.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement that Hamm died of complications from a terminal illness and that no foul play was suspected. According to the agency, an autopsy will be performed to identify the specific cause of death.

Hamm was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in 2014 and argued that the blood disease had progressed before his scheduled execution, while the state argued that he was in remission.

After a medical review ordered by a federal judge showed that Hamm had no easily useable veins in his upper limbs, state prison officials informed courts they planned to connect the intravenous line below his knee in the days leading up to his execution. The state had spoken up. This is a condensed version of the information.