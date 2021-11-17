Inmate Whose 1963 Case Led to Teen Offenders’ Freedom Was Finally Granted Parole.

According to the Associated Press, a Louisiana board has granted parole to a guy who was at the center of a case that helped rewrite the standards for minors condemned to life in prison with the chance of parole.

After spending his adult life in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for a crime he was convicted of in 1963, Henry Montgomery was granted parole. He was found guilty of shooting and killing East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Hurt when he was 17 years old. Montgomery, now 75, was granted parole unanimously by a three-member board. Montgomery was given a curfew and was forbidden from contacting Hurt’s family by the board.

Tony Marabella, a board member, stated, “He’s been in prison for 57 years.” “He has a strong…disciplinary history. According to our assessment, he poses a low danger. The warden has given him positive feedback. He has a solid track record in prison.” Montgomery’s case was heard by the Supreme Court in 2016. It applied a 2012 judgement designating life sentences for teenage offenders as “cruel and unusual” punishment to those already in jail as a result of its findings. Around 800 inmates who had been serving life sentences as adolescents were released as a result of the decision.

Montgomery will be helped to transition to civilian life through the Louisiana Parole Project. During the conference, program director Andrew Hundley and others associated with the project testified in support of the project.

At the meeting, Hundley stated, “There is nothing more for him to do at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.” “It’s time for Henry to return home,” says the narrator. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Montgomery was originally sentenced to death, but his conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court in 1966, claiming that he had not received a fair trial. Montgomery was retried, and this time he was found guilty and condemned to life in jail without the possibility of release.

Montgomery was resentenced to life without parole in 2017 after the Supreme Court decision, and the state court who resentenced him termed him a “model prisoner” who appeared to be rehabilitated. The parole board, however, denied his application twice, the most recent time in 2019.

Hundley, a former juvenile lifer, founded the organization to help those who had served extended prison sentences—generally 20 years or more—reenter society. The organization is beneficial. This is a condensed version of the information.