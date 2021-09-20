Inmate Guides Drone Filled With Drugs Into Jail Using Jailhouse Phone

Prosecutors said Thursday that a female inmate in southern California used the jailhouse phone to direct a guy flying a drone in an attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility. The drone was suspected of transporting heroin, muscle relaxants, Xanax, and methamphetamine, among other drugs.

According to a statement provided by the Orange County District Attorney’s office, the event occurred on September 12 at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange County, California. During the attempted smuggling, the drone crashed and was discovered two days later by an inmate laborer in a grassy area inside the jail. Sheriff’s Deputies were soon alerted by the convict worker.

Megan Donovan, 30, is accused of using the jailhouse phone to direct the drone into the property. Donovan has a criminal record that includes an attempt to smuggle drugs into a penitentiary facility.

According to the DA, the man piloting the drone, 41-year-old Chey Cody Smart, was reportedly using a stolen name. On Tuesday, Smart was arrested at his home in Costa Mesa, California.

In a statement released Thursday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated, “Orange County has seen a rise in drug trade, and the jails are no exception as criminals are becoming increasingly innovative in their attempts to sneak drugs into correctional facilities.”

“Bringing drugs into a correctional facility is not only prohibited, but it also puts inmates’ lives in jeopardy and jeopardizes the safety of deputies and other staff,” he said. “Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Custody Intelligence Unit was able to rapidly identify and apprehend the drone operator and his convict accomplice, allowing them to face justice.”

According to the DA’s statement, Donovan and Smart are each charged with one felony count of smuggling controlled narcotics into a detention facility and one felony count of conspiracy to conduct a crime.

Smart also faces many misdemeanor and felony counts, including assault weapon possession, ammunition, identity theft, grand theft auto, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance with a handgun.

Smart was found with cocaine, meth, fentanyl, Xanax, and many guns, including an assault rifle, according to authorities. He’s also suspected of buying his 2018 BMW and renting his residence under a false name.

Smart might be imprisoned if he is found guilty.