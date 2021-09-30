Initial unemployment claims are rising again, led by a surge in California numbers.

The US Department of Labor announced Thursday that initial jobless claims rose for the third week in a row while hiring for new jobs remained flat.

According to CNBC, the weekly unemployment figures showed that 362,000 new claims were made last week, beating Dow Jones predictions of 335,000.

The majority of the new claims came from California, which experienced a 17,978 increase in new jobless claims in the week ending September 25.

According to last week’s initial claims report, the number had risen to 351,000 for the week ending September 18. Before the fresh data for September 25, this had been reported as the greatest number since August 21.

Unemployment claims continued to rise to 2.84 million, up 131,000 from the previous report. The Labor Department’s accounting for continuing claims is a week behind the initial claims total, thus the data reported this week is for the week ending Sept. 18.

The four-week moving average for continuous claims dropped to 2.8 million, the lowest level since March 14, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was just getting started.

Despite the progress the economy has made in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent unemployment numbers indicate that restoring to pre-pandemic levels would be difficult.

The information comes amid reports of significant labor shortages and employer complaints about difficulty finding staff. Executives are concerned that hiring new employees will be more difficult than before the outbreak.

Increased federal unemployment benefits ended on Labor Day, but some states, led by Republican governors, canceled them earlier in an unsuccessful attempt to encourage job development.