Initial jobless claims in the United States fell to 184,000, a new low.

According to the US Department of Labor, initial unemployment decreased again on Thursday, continuing its swing between unexpected highs and historic lows.

The Labor Department reported 184,000 new jobless claims in the week ending Dec. 4, down 43,000 from the previous week. Following the 182,000 registered in the week ending Nov. 20, this was the second time in the last month that numbers plummeted to this low. According to the agency, the last time comparable numbers were seen was in the week ending Sept. 6, 1969, when 182,000 were recorded.

Forecasters had projected a number closer to 211,000, therefore this number startled them. Indeed, the Labor Department admits that these figures were supposed to be closer to 280,665, which would have been a 29.3 percent increase, or 63,680, above the prior first claims report. A significant seasonal change, on the other hand, resulted in substantially lower numbers.

The number of people still looking for work is 1,947,598, down 350,527 from the previous week.