Initial jobless claims have risen after hitting a 50-year low last week.

According to the US Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims increased on Thursday after falling to levels not seen in more than a half-century.

The Labor Department reported 222,000 first jobless claims in the week ending Nov. 27, up by 28,000 from the previous week. For the week ending Nov. 20, the government reported only 194,000 new claims, the lowest level since 1969. (adjusted from 199,000).

Since March 14, 2020, the latest report before the COVID-19 outbreak, the number has slipped below 225,000 for the first time in 20 months.

The number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits is now 2,306,353, up 21,564 from the previous week.

The information was made available a day before the release of the monthly report on nonfarm payrolls. A separate data released on Wednesday by payroll processing firm ADP estimated that 534,000 jobs were created last month, narrowly above expectations.