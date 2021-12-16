Initial Jobless Claims Have Increased From Historic Lows.

According to a report released by the US Department of Labor on Thursday, initial unemployment claims have risen above previous historic lows.

In the week ending December 11, there were 206,000 first unemployment claims, up 18,000 from the previous week.

Forecasters had predicted a number closer to 195,000, but this amount startled them. Initial unemployment claims have fallen to levels not seen in decades twice in the last month. Although it has been challenging to keep claims close to these levels, they are still within the pre-pandemic range.

The four-week moving average for initial claims is 203,750, down 16,000 from the corrected average from the prior week. It hasn’t been this low since November 15, 1969, when it was 202,750.

The figures were released just one day after the Federal Reserve announced plans to accelerate the unwinding of stimulus programs aimed at combating the pandemic. Following the announcement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that employment in the United States had surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“By many counts, the job market is hotter than it was before the pandemic,” Powell remarked during a press conference. “We’re not going back to the February 2020 economy.” The number of people filing new jobless claims has risen to 2,458,419, up 510,808 from the previous week’s figure.