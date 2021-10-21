Initial Jobless Claims Drop To 290,000 Weekly, Continuing Downward Trend

The number of new jobless claims in the United States has dropped for the second week in a consecutive, reaching the lowest level since the COVID pandemic began, according to the Department of Labor.

According to the most recent Labor Department figures, first-time unemployment benefit filings totalled 290,000 for the week ending Oct. 16, down 3,000 from the previous week’s total of 293,000. According to other estimates, the number would be closer to 300,000.

These latest numbers suggest that the economy is adjusting to the cessation of federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day, as initial claims spiked in the weeks following their termination. It also shows that, despite a dismal September jobs report, the US economy is still on its way to recovery.

Unemployment claims have dropped to their lowest level since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The Labor Department calculated these figures for the week before initial jobless claims were filed, and found that 3,279,036 people were still receiving benefits. This is down 369,992 claims from the previous week, and a long cry from the 23,755,845 claims filed in the same period in 2020.

These figures come as authorities continue to pay greater attention to the concerns of rising inflation. Prices for items, particularly food, rent, and energy, increased in the latest Consumer Price Index, with year-on-year inflation reaching 5.4 percent, the highest level since January 1991.

The Federal Reserve, on the other hand, looked unconcerned about the weak September job data as it nears the end of its $120 billion per month asset buying program, which began during the flu pandemic.

Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials continue to believe that inflation is likely to be temporary and would subside once global supply chain bottlenecks are alleviated.