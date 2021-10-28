Initial Jobless Claims Drop to 281,000, Keeping the Downward Trend Going.

The number of first unemployment claims in the United States has dropped for the third week in a row, slowly creeping closer to pre-pandemic lows, according to the Department of Labor.

According to the most recent Labor Department data, first-time unemployment benefit filings totalled 281,000 for the week ending Oct. 23, down 10,000 from the previous week’s total of 291,000. Last week’s estimate of 290,000 initial claims was revised increased to this number.

After weeks of sharp increases in September, the number of first unemployment claims has steadily decreased in October. The economy may be adjusting to the termination of federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day, according to these fresh numbers. It also shows that, despite a dismal jobs report last month, the US economy is still on its way to recovery.

Unemployment claims have dropped to their lowest level since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The Labor Department calculates these figures for the week preceding initial jobless claims, and as of Oct. 9, 2,830,661 people were still receiving benefits. This is down from the previous week by 448,386 claims, but still well below the 23,479,913 claims made in the same week in 2020.

These figures come at a time when authorities are more concerned about the risks of rising inflation and the ongoing labor shortage. The most recent Consumer Price Index, released on Oct. 13, revealed that prices for items, particularly food, rent, and energy, increased, with year-on-year inflation reaching 5.4 percent, the highest level since January 1991. Meanwhile, businesses continue to report a lack of personnel to fill open positions, driving up prices.

When the Federal Reserve meets for a two-day meeting on Monday, officials are expected to put inflation at the forefront of their deliberations. Officials from the Federal Reserve, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have indicated that they are unlikely to raise interest rates at this time, but they are expected to announce the start of their multibillion-dollar asset-buying program. The central bank hopes that by lowering purchases, it will be able to slow inflation.