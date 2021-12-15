Ingraham, Hannity, and Kilmeade ‘Stand by’ 1/6 Texts and On-Air Comments on Fox News.

Despite expressing several on-air discrepancies in the months following the Capitol attack, three Fox News anchors have said that they “stand by” a series of text messages sent to former President Donald Trump’s administration on January 6.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade made headlines on Tuesday as the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack read separate texts from each of them to Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during the insurgency.

Meadows disclosed these texts as the committee debated whether Trump’s former senior adviser should be held in contempt of Congress for disobeying a congressional subpoena.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of only two Republicans on the panel, read out some of the contents of the texts at the committee meeting.

“Multiple Fox News anchors recognized the president needed to move quickly based on these text messages. They sent Mr. Meadows a text message “While reading the communications, Cheney stated.

Ingraham, who hosts Fox’s The Ingraham Angle, texted Meadows, “Mark, the president needs to urge folks in the Capitol to go home.” “This is causing us all pain. [Trump’s] legacy is being shattered.” Kilmeade also texted Meadows, pleading with him to convince the former president to order the rioters to disperse. Kilmeade’s text stated, “Please, get [Trump] on TV, destroying everything you have accomplished [sic].”

Kilmeade co-hosts Fox & Friends, a weekly morning show on Fox.

Sean Hannity, the host of Fox’s Hannity, who is widely regarded as one of Trump’s most fervent fans, also contacted Meadows, pleading with him to urge the former president to act.

“Is it possible for [Trump] to make a statement? Is it appropriate to ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity’s text was read aloud.

Fox hosts Chad Pergram and Bret Baier responded to their colleagues’ texts later Tuesday afternoon.

Pergram claimed, “Laura, Sean, and Brian all say they stand by what they texted to Meadows personally and what they discussed on the radio publicly.”

“[Ingraham] also claimed that the attacks demonstrated the polar opposite of [previous President Trump’s]support. She also stated that there was no permission for violence or mayhem “Pergram went on. Kilmeade had addressed the texts on his radio show, and Ingraham and Hannity will comment, he said. This is a condensed version of the information.