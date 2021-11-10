Inflation’s Forgotten Cost: Food Banks Worry About Feeding Families During the Holidays

According to the Associated Press, food banks in the United States are anxious about the forthcoming holiday season since increasing expenses and restricted availability have left some unclear if they will have enough supplies to get through the season.

The costs of food banks are now two to three times what they were previously. According to the Associated Press, some families may receive fewer servings or substitutes for necessities like peanut butter, which now costs nearly twice as much as it did a year ago.

According to Michael Altfest, director of community engagement at the Oakland Food Bank, the cost of canned green beans and peaches has increased by nearly 9%, and the cost of a case of 5-pound frozen chickens for Christmas tables has increased by 13%.

Food banks rely significantly on donations, but transportation prices have increased, making it more expensive to transport such donations. According to the Associated Press, the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs is spending more money on food to compensate for declining donations, and there is less to pick from.

She is concerned about the forthcoming holidays. The price of a frozen turkey donation has risen from $10 to $15 per bird.

“We don’t get enough stuffing and cranberry sauce during the holidays. As a result, we’re having to supplement with other foods, which makes us sad “she told the Associated Press.

Food banks are suffering a lack of food, and not just foods normally associated with the holiday season, as expenses rise.

“When food prices rise, food insecurity for people who are already suffering it worsens,” Fitzgerald explained.

Supply chain interruptions, lower inventory, and manpower shortages have all contributed to higher expenses for nonprofits that provide food to tens of millions of Americans.

Fitzgerald noted that if a food bank needs to substitute smaller cans of tuna or make substitutions to stretch their budget, it’s like adding “insult to injury” to a family dealing with uncertainty.

