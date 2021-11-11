Inflation might put Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill in jeopardy.

With inflation now at its worst level in 30 years, President Joe Biden’s proposed Build Back Better Act could be jeopardized. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has indicated that he will not support the bill.

According to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index for October increased by 6.2 percent year over year, with major increases in the price of food and energy.

Manchin, whose vote is critical to the package’s passage through the budget reconciliation process, has previously stated that he would not support a huge spending bill that would aggravate inflation.

On Wednesday, the senator, who is a moderate or conservative Democrat, tweeted about inflation.

“By all accounts, the threat posed to the American people by record inflation is not ‘transitory,’ but rather is worsening,” Manchin wrote.

“From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans are aware that the inflation tax is real, and Washington can no longer ignore the economic misery Americans are experiencing on a daily basis.”

In light of a statement he made on November 1 linking an increase in social expenditure with rising prices, Manchin’s current remarks may generate alarm for the White House.

“I’ve been clear for the last three months that I will not support a reconciliation package that boosts social programs while recklessly adding to our over $29 trillion national debt, which no one else seems to care about. I also won’t vote for a plan that puts American people at risk of losing their homes due to record inflation “According to the statement.

Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen JoeManchin) (@Sen JoeManchin) (@Sen JoeManchin) (@Sen 10 November 2021 “I will not support a multibillion-dollar bill without better explanation about why Congress chooses to overlook the real effects of inflation and debt on our economy and existing government programs,” Manchin concluded. The Build Back Better Act was originally estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, but due to resistance, it was dropped to $1.75 trillion. This is a condensed version of the information.