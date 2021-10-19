Inflation is projected to cause a rise in DWP State Pension payments in the near future.

For approximately 12.6 million individuals, the state pension will rise by at least 2.5 percent next year, but financial experts believe it could rise considerably higher.

When you reach the age of State Pension eligibility, you can apply for a regular payment from the government.

For both men and women, the state pension age is currently 66.

Your State Pension is determined by your record of National Insurance contributions. It takes into account your National Insurance contributions and credits before to the introduction of the new State Pension (external link) in 2016, as well as contributions and credits after then.

The triple lock rule, which is the UK Government’s pledge to enhance the value of the benefit delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by at least 2.5 percent each year, determines the increase in State Pension each year, according to the Daily Record.

The pensions triple lock, which was implemented in 2010, assures that the UKState Pension would increase in line with whichever of earnings, inflation, or 2.5 percent is greatest.

The earnings component of the regulation, on the other hand, has been temporarily halted since the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on salaries could have resulted in an unaffordable increase for the UK government.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in July that the State Pension may rise by as much as 8.3% as a result of the guarantee that caused the rule change.

The latest inflation data will be released on Wednesday, October 20th, and the UK Government will finalise State Pension payment rates in November; they will be implemented in April 2022, at the start of the new financial year.

According to recent inflation data, prices in the UK increased by 3.2 percent in the year to August 2021, but the Bank of England expects that this could rise even higher, to as much as 4% in the year to September 2021.

However, a 4% increase in the State Pension would be great news, as it would be the largest increase in the value of the State Pension since the triple lock policy was implemented.

How much would a 4% increase in payments mean?

