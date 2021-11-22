Inflation is expected to increase the cost of a Thanksgiving meal in the United States by 14% this year.

Thanksgiving dinners could be much more expensive than usual for families across the United States.

According to the American Farm Bureau, an average Thanksgiving dinner for ten people would cost $53.31 this year, up 14% from last year. Turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, a veggie tray, and buns are among the staples of this meal.

The fact that lunch costs have been declining since 2015 makes this data even more unique. This pricing increase is being attributed by experts, including Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain, to nationwide inflation.

Jandrain told the Associated Press that “inflation is real.” Around one-third of turkeys regularly prepared for yearly Thanksgiving get-togethers are supplied by his company. Earlier this year, they, like other businesses, struggled to find new employees. However, according to Jandrain, the company’s past scarcity problems have passed, allowing the same number of turkeys to be transported to grocery stores as last year.

“That’s what everyone is saying.” He went on to say, “Everyone is feeling it.” “Everything costs more, whether it’s labor, shipping, packaging materials, or energy to power the plants.” The average price of an 8-16 pound frozen turkey increased $1.35 per pound this month, according to the US Department of Agriculture. This represents a 21% increase over last year’s price. Fresh pumpkins are also averaging $2.72 per pound, despite reduced crops in Illinois and California. Green beans have increased by 4%, and bottled cranberry sauce has increased by 2.5 percent.

These high prices, particularly for turkeys, may last until 2022.

Turkeys grew bigger while they waited, driving up the price of maize and soybean feed, which was already soaring.

“The good news is that everyone likes the leftovers from Thanksgiving, and there will be more of them this year,” Jandrain added.

Due to severe rains and a fungus in Illinois, a main provider, and drought in California, pumpkin crops were reduced.

To save money, Ryanne Bowyer of Dallas, Texas, buys turkey a day or two after Thanksgiving. But this year, she joined up for Ibotta, a receipt-scanning software, and was rewarded with a free turkey, potatoes, corn, soup, gravy, and cornbread from Walmart simply for signing up.

