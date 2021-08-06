Inflation in grades could compensate for the Covid interruption in England.

It has been suggested that this summer, even more top grades could be granted to A-level pupils than previous year to compensate for the increased disruption to learning.

There are concerns that “inflated grades” may become the new standard, making it more difficult for colleges to “choose accurately and fairly.”

It comes ahead of A-level results day next week, when tens of thousands of school leavers will learn their scores after the pandemic forced the cancellation of summer examinations for the second year in a straight.

Teachers in England decided on students’ marks based on a variety of evidence, including mock exams, assignments, and in-class evaluations utilizing exam board questions.

“The early indicators are that it will be another bumper year for grades, justified as compensation for all the disturbance suffered,” said Professor Alan Smithers, director of the University of Buckingham’s Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER).

“There is a risk that inflated grades, or lesser standards, may become the new standard.”

Thousands of A-level students had their scores reduced from school projections by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn last summer due to the grading catastrophe.

After marks were allowed to be based on instructors’ judgments if they were greater than the moderated grades they had earned, the proportion of A-level submissions awarded top grades soared to a new high.

“The increase of the A* and A grades means that a considerably wider range of talents is wrapped up in them, which makes it much more difficult for institutions to pick effectively and fairly,” Prof Smithers cautioned ahead of A-level results day on Tuesday.

“Awarding higher grades to make up for lost learning can be a form of kindness murder.”

However, a headteachers’ union has stated that speculating on how the grades profile for this year’s A-levels would appear is “unhelpful.”

According to statistics supplied by the Joint Council for Qualifications, 38.6% of UK entrants received an A or A* grade following the U-turn over grading last year, compared to 25.5 percent in 2019. (JCQ).

Meanwhile, the number of submissions receiving the top A* grade in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2020 increased to 14.4%, up from 7.8% the year before.

But. “The summary has come to an end.”