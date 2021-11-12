Inflation ‘Doesn’t Look So Transitory,’ according to a top Obama economist.

A prominent Obama administration economist lambasted the Biden administration for being “behind the curve” in managing inflation, which has enraged regular Americans as prices continue to rise across the board. Larry Summers claimed that inflation is not a passing fad, contradicting a claim made by President Joe Biden for months before reversing course lately.

Summers told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that “policymakers in Washington have unfortunately been behind the curve nearly every month,” adding that “they thought it was transient; it doesn’t look so transitory.”

Summers, who was previously the Treasury Secretary under President Clinton, went on to say that the administration claimed inflation was “due to a few particular things,” but it now appears that there were other key factors at play.

“They predicted that when September rolled around and people returned to school, the labor force would expand, but that didn’t happen,” he said.

Summers’ comments come as statistics released Wednesday showed that the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the cost of goods and services, increased by 0.9 percent in October. Summers’ previous warnings about the massive COVID-19 relief package having an effect on inflation raised concerns about the index’s increase of 6.2 percent over the past year, marking the highest inflation since 1990 and raising concerns about Summers’ previous warnings about the massive COVID-19 relief package having an effect on inflation.

Summers previously stated that the rescue plan could overstimulate the economy and lead to excessive inflation. Summers’ inflation estimates were “wrong,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated late this month. Summers said he thinks Yellen and the administration were “correct” in his last CNN interview with Cuomo. Summers isn’t the only one who is worried about rising prices. A CEO of one of the country’s major corporations told Politico that he is concerned about the administration’s knowledge of the consequences of inflation on business. He spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the current administration.

“I don’t believe the administration is in charge of everything.” How many people in this White House have a true understanding of inflation and how it affects businesses?” he stated

“I don’t detect a lot of optimism among our members on inflation or the government response to it,” said Jack McCullough, President of the CFO Leadership Council. He went on to say that members do not believe rising prices are a passing fad. According to McCullough, the administration does not appear to be “really interested in doing anything about this.” In July, Biden predicted that inflation would rise. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.