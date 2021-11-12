Inflation-Adjusted Standard Deductions for 2022: What Does This Mean for You?

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service said it is raising federal tax brackets for 2022 owing to higher inflation, including increases in standard deductions.

Each year, the agency modifies tax bands to account for rising consumer prices, though this year’s revisions will be more significant than in previous years.

Next year, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will increase by 3.2 percent to $25,900, an increase of $800 over the previous year. For tax year 2022, the standard deduction for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately rises to $12,950, up $400 from the previous year. The standard deduction for heads of households will increase by $600 to $19,400.

The tax bracket income criteria increased by around 1% from the previous year; in 2022, the new bracket income thresholds will climb by around 3%.

The revised thresholds for the seven tax brackets in 2022 are listed below.

Individuals earning up to $10,275 and married couples filing jointly earning up to $20,550 are in the 10% tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $10,275 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $20,550 are in the 12 percent tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $41,775 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $83,550 are in the 22 percent tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $89,075 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $178,150 are in the 24 percent tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $170,050 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $340,100 are in the 32 percent tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $215,950 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $431,900 are in the 35 percent tax bracket.

Single filers earning more than $539,900 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $647,850 are in the 37 percent tax bracket.

According to the IRS, basic income tax rates will not change in 2022. Congress set the rates, with the lowest at 10% and the highest at 37 percent, as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The personal exemption will stay at $0, as it was in 2021, according to the government. (In addition, the personal exemption was repealed as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.) The AMT exemption amount for tax year 2022 will be $75,900, with a phase-out starting at $539,900 ($118,100 for married couples filing jointly). This is a condensed version of the information.