Infighting among the Taliban could result in human rights abuses and a terrorism reign.

Thousands of Afghans rushed the tarmac in Kabul on Monday, casting a fearful and desperate picture of what a new Afghanistan under Taliban authority may look like. A video of a young Afghan woman imploring US Marines for assistance recently appeared on the internet. Women have been forced out of their professions and attacked in the streets, according to isolated reporting.

Between 1996 to 2001, the Taliban used high-profile acts of violence to maintain control of the country. Women accused of adultery were publicly stoned. Women were denied access to education and employment, and those accused of running underground girl’s schools were executed.

The fear of a return to this culture, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is one of the reasons for the United States’ continuing involvement in the region during the last 20 years. In a recent press conference, however, the Taliban’s longtime spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the group will “allow women to work and study,” a pledge he seemed to back up by allowing female reporters to attend.

In comparison to 20 years ago, Mujahid vowed that “there will be no discrimination against women” and that “there will be no difference in the activities we will take.” “Women would be very active in society but within the context of Islam,” he pledged, and therein lays the potential issue: the Taliban does not have a consistent definition of what the “structure of Islam” implies.

“Look at our own scenario here in the United States, and look at Democrats and Republicans—each has their own factions,” said Jeff Bardin, a former Air Force Arabic linguist and chief intelligence officer of Treadstone 71, a cyber intelligence firm. “The Taliban are a lot like that.”

Within the Taliban, according to Bardin, there are factions with differing views on how the new government should be structured, ranging from moderate to extremist in their interpretation of Sharia Law, the Islamic law derived from the Quran. The Taliban’s moderate branch is currently sending out public messages. Extremist forces, according to Bardin, are currently en route to Kabul from their base in Kandahar in the south.

Some strain, according to Bardin, could evolve within the. This is a condensed version of the information.