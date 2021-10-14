Infections with covids are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region.

In the Liverpool City Region, positive Covid tests have increased by 15%.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city region as a whole saw 5,739 positive tests in the week ending October 9 – 727 higher than the previous week.

This translates to a 15% increase in Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week.

Positive Covid testing fell in only two parts of the city region. They were Knowsley and Sefton, both of which experienced a 5% decline in percentage change week on week.

The percentage change week over week data in the other four areas of the city region increased. Liverpool had an 8% increase, Halton had a 31% increase, St Helens had a 12% increase, and Wirral had a 51% increase.

In the local government districts of Warrington, West Lancashire, and Cheshire West and Chester, the percentage change week on week data increased.

In the week ending October 9, positive tests in England as a whole increased. There were 211,878 coronavirus cases in England, up 23,392 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 9, there were 1,451 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 102 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 8%.

The most recent rate of infection was 289.9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the last week, there were 769 positive tests, which is 183 more than the prior week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 31% in the week ending October 9.

Infection rates are currently at 592.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 9, there were 465 instances, which is 24 cases less than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 305.0 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 5% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending October 9, there were 1,309 positive tests, which is 441 more than the previous week.

Wirral’s percentage change from week to week climbed by 51%. The infection rate was 403.6 infections per 100,000 in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 9, there were 754 positive tests, an increase of 78. “The summary has come to an end.”