Infections with covid are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region.

The number of covid infections in the Liverpool City Region increased somewhat.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 6,368 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending October 21 – 64 more than the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week was only 1%.

The percentage change week on week data in four parts of the Liverpool City Region increased, while two local government areas saw decreases.

Knowsley, Halton, St Helens, and Sefton are the four areas that have seen increases. The percentage increases were 12 percent, 5%, 6%, and 7%, respectively.

Liverpool and Wirral, with declines of 4% and 9%, respectively, were the two areas that saw decreases.

West Lancashire and Warrington both saw decreases in percentage change from week to week. In addition, Cheshire West and Chester saw an increase.

In the week ending October 21, there was an increase in infections in England. In England, there were 275,139 coronavirus cases, up from 28,148 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 21, there were 1,431 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 55 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 4%.

The infection rate was 285.9 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 874 positive tests, which is 45 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5% in the week ending October 21.

The infection rate is currently at 673.6 incidents per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 21, there were a total of 684 instances, which is 73 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 448.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 12% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 21, there were 1,236 positive tests, which is 128 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 9% from week to week. The infection rate was 381.1 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Sefton

In the week ending October 21, there were a total of 1,151 cases, up 73 from the previous week. “The summary has come to an end.”