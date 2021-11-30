Infections with Covid are on the rise in half of the Liverpool City Region.

Covid infections have increased in half of the areas that make up the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, positive Covid tests have increased in Liverpool, Wirral, and Knowsley.

In the seven days ending November 25, Knowsley had 607 positive Covid infections, which is 53 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 25, Liverpool had 1,631 positive Covid infections, which is 96 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 25, Wirral had 1,259 positive Covid infections, which is 31 more than the previous seven days.

This meant that the percentage change from week to week grew by ten percent in Knowsley, six percent in Liverpool, and three percent in Wirral.

In Halton, the percentage change from week to week decreased by 6%. In St Helens, the figure dropped by 13%. It also decreased by 1% in Sefton.

The week-on-week percentage change number in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by less than 1%.

Infections increased in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warrington. There was also a decrease in instances in West Lancashire.

Infections rose in England in the week ending November 25. In England, there were 248,309 coronavirus cases, which is 9,378 more than in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 25, there were 1,631 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 96 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6%.

325.9 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 523 positive tests, which is 32 lower than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 6% in the week ending November 25.

The infection rate is currently at 403.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 25, there were a total of 607 instances, which is 53 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 398.2 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 10% increase in the week-over-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending November 25, there were 1,259 positive tests, which is 31 more than the previous week. “The summary has come to an end.”