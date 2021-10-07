Infections of covids are decreasing in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,009 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending October 1 – 509 fewer than the previous seven days.

In the Liverpool City Region, this means that the percentage change week on week fell by 9%.

In the week ending October 1, just one district of the Liverpool City Region had an increase in infections: Halton’s week-on-week percentage change climbed by 28 percent.

Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral all saw decreases in infections: Knowsley by 7%, Liverpool by 13%, St Helens by 14%, Sefton by 12%, and Wirral by 15%.

Both the percentage change week on week figures in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire fell. Warrington also saw an increase.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending October 1. There were 188,975 coronavirus cases in England, up from 1,912 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 1, there were 1,390 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 202 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 13%.

277.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 559 positive tests, which is 123 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 28% in the week ending October 1.

Infection rates are currently at 430.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 1, there were a total of 489 instances, which is 36 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 320.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 7% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending October 1, there were 840 positive tests, which is 146 fewer than the previous week.

Wirral’s percentage change from week to week declined by 15%. The most recent rate of infection was 259.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 1, there were 658 positive tests, which is 103 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 363.3 infections per 1,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”