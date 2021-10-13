Infections of Covid have increased by over 50% in Wirral.

According to the most recent figures from Public Health England, the Wirral peninsula saw 1,256 positive tests in the seven days ending October 8, up 413 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that Wirral’s percentage change from week to week increased by 49%.

The 413 additional positive tests in Wirral account for a significant portion of the Liverpool City Region’s total adverse tests.

In the seven days ending October 8, the Liverpool City Region saw 5,557 positive tests, up 531 over the previous seven days.

This indicates that the percentage change week over week for Liverpool City Region was 11%.

The percentage change week over week numbers in three other sectors of the city region also increased. Liverpool saw a 2% increase, Halton saw a 35 percent increase, and St Helens saw an 11 percent increase.

Meanwhile, positive Covid infections fell in both Knowsley and Sefton, with drops in the percentage change week on week statistics of 13% and 11%, respectively.

The percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington all increased.

In the week ending October 8, positive tests in England as a whole increased. There were 207,185 coronavirus cases in England, up 17,468 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 8, there were 1,417 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 24 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

There were 283.1 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 755 positive tests, which is 195 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 35% in the week ending October 8.

The infection rate is currently at 581.8 incidents per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 8, there were a total of 429 instances, which is 61 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 281.4 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 12% in the number of cases.

Wirral

In the week ending October 8, there were 1,256 positive tests, which is 413 more than the previous week.